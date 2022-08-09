QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Raised to GBX 375 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

QQ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.32) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.62) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday.

LON:QQ opened at GBX 380.80 ($4.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 369.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 330.82. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,538.67.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Steve Wadey sold 117,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.39), for a total transaction of £428,071.38 ($517,244.30).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

