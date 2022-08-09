QLC Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $286,672.00 (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $286,672.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars.

