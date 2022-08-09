QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Cut by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $51,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.95. 190,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

