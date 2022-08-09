QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,599,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $244,463,000 after acquiring an additional 106,204 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.35.

QCOM stock traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.82. The company had a trading volume of 217,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

