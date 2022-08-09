Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QLYS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,744 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $337,649.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,742.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.