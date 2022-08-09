Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.44.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $134.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.19. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 0.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,050,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,404,000 after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

