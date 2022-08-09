Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $124.5-125.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.03 million. Qualys also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.38.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.43. 682,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.19. Qualys has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $150.10.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,450. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $446,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $453,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

