Quark Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $982,002.56 and approximately $85,155.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,925,521 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

