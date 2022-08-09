Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

RXT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 744,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,861. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $555,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

