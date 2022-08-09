Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Holdings Boosted by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,213 shares during the period. Radiant Logistics comprises about 1.9% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned 0.71% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 810,613 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,051,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 0.1 %

Radiant Logistics stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. 558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,894. The firm has a market cap of $357.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

(Get Rating)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.