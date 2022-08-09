Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Shares Up 3.1%

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. 3,076,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

Raging River Exploration Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.99.

Raging River Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raging River Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raging River Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.