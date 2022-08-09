Rai Reflex Index Reaches Market Cap of $13.89 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and $4.53 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2.94 or 0.00012610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,727,314 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

