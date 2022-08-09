Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.23.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

