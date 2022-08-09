Raymond James Boosts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $25.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $921.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.