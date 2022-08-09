Raymond James Boosts PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $25.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
PubMatic Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $921.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Activity at PubMatic
In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
