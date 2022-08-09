RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Buys 763 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 687.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 101,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

GLTR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $87.15. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,619. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.17.

