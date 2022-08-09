RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure accounts for approximately 0.5% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,616. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

