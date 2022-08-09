RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,100 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,424. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 116.03. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.41%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

