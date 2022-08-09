RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,021,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,373,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,072,000 after acquiring an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,150,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,203. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.