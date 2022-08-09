RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Takes $47,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,276,439. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05.
