RealFevr Market Capitalization Tops $1.77 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $14,720.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 113.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.01905961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014581 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

Buying and Selling RealFevr

