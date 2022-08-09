Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Uber Technologies (UBER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) recently:

8/3/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Uber Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00.

8/1/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Uber Technologies is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Uber Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. 708,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,052,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

