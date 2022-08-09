Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE: AP.UN):

7/29/2022 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$47.50 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

7/29/2022 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.25 to C$46.00.

7/21/2022 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$47.25.

6/27/2022 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.50.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$32.66. 50,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,780. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 7.70. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$32.03 and a twelve month high of C$48.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,240.60. In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84. Also, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$922,240.60.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

