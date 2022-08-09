Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Covestro (1COV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Covestro (ETR: 1COV):

8/9/2022 – Covestro was given a new €44.00 ($44.90) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/5/2022 – Covestro was given a new €57.00 ($58.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2022 – Covestro was given a new €50.00 ($51.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/1/2022 – Covestro was given a new €42.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/1/2022 – Covestro was given a new €33.00 ($33.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/1/2022 – Covestro was given a new €79.00 ($80.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/1/2022 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($40.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/29/2022 – Covestro was given a new €56.00 ($57.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/20/2022 – Covestro was given a new €40.00 ($40.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/14/2022 – Covestro was given a new €79.00 ($80.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/14/2022 – Covestro was given a new €33.00 ($33.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2022 – Covestro was given a new €60.00 ($61.22) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/12/2022 – Covestro was given a new €42.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/12/2022 – Covestro was given a new €48.00 ($48.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2022 – Covestro was given a new €79.00 ($80.61) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/4/2022 – Covestro was given a new €42.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/24/2022 – Covestro was given a new €42.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/24/2022 – Covestro was given a new €58.50 ($59.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/24/2022 – Covestro was given a new €78.00 ($79.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/13/2022 – Covestro was given a new €43.00 ($43.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Covestro Trading Up 0.2 %

1COV traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €33.19 ($33.87). 980,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro AG has a one year low of €30.73 ($31.36) and a one year high of €60.24 ($61.47). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.42.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

