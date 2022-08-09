Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.48

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.26.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

