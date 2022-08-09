Redwire (RDW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Redwire Price Performance
Shares of RDW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $16.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire
Institutional Trading of Redwire
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Redwire by 514.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Redwire (RDW)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.