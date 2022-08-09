Redwire (RDW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of RDW stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwire

Institutional Trading of Redwire

In other news, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $92,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Redwire by 514.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.