Reef (REEF) Trading 6.8% Higher This Week

Reef (REEF) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. Reef has a market capitalization of $87.31 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00174711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00037797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00129047 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,860,470,753 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.