Rentberry One Day Trading Volume Tops $140.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (BERRY) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $135,666.88 and approximately $140.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,733.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00131780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00036416 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00068795 BTC.

Rentberry Coin Profile

Rentberry is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

