Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.67. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $145.98.

Insider Activity

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Republic Services by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 60,449 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.