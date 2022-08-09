Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AirBoss of America (BOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AirBoss of America (TSE: BOS) in the last few weeks:

8/8/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$34.00 to C$28.00.

8/3/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$35.50 to C$20.00.

7/29/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – AirBoss of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$49.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – AirBoss of America is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE BOS traded down C$0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.31. The company has a market cap of C$415.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

