Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Plains GP (PAGP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plains GP (NYSE: PAGP):

8/4/2022 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Plains GP was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/20/2022 – Plains GP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,702. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,109,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,412,000 after buying an additional 986,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,707,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after buying an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after buying an additional 1,532,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

