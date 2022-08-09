Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Plains GP (PAGP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plains GP (NYSE: PAGP):
- 8/4/2022 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Plains GP was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 7/20/2022 – Plains GP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2022 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2022 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Plains GP Stock Performance
NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,702. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.84.
Plains GP Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.
Institutional Trading of Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
