Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus Capital

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by Argus Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$67.00 price target on the stock. Argus Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Restaurant Brands International to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.08.

QSR stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$76.39. 174,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,974. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.56. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

