Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0011

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Revain coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Revain has a market cap of $97.48 million and $525,296.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.22 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003872 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00132273 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00036030 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00069369 BTC.
Revain Profile
Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.
Revain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
