Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.60

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.60 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.95 ($0.20), with a volume of 11356812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

Revolution Beauty Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £52.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.22.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.