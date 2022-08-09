Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $977.40M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.65. 15,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,768. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

