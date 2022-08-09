Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €211.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €211.00 ($215.31) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

RHM traded up €1.05 ($1.07) on Tuesday, reaching €167.90 ($171.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €76.28 ($77.84) and a 1 year high of €227.90 ($232.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is €197.84 and its 200 day moving average is €174.67.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

