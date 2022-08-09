Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €211.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €211.00 ($215.31) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.
Rheinmetall Stock Up 0.6 %
RHM traded up €1.05 ($1.07) on Tuesday, reaching €167.90 ($171.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €76.28 ($77.84) and a 1 year high of €227.90 ($232.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is €197.84 and its 200 day moving average is €174.67.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
