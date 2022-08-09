Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 19,316 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Rice Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 705,616 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

