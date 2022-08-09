RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$504.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.46 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.91-$1.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Up 9.2 %

RingCentral stock opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.