RioDeFi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

