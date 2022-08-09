Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Reaches $2.08 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $28,989.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00063944 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

