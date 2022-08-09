River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

FDIS stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.46. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $93.42.

