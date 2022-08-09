River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $226.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.86. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

