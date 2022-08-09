River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $146.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

