River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Summit Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

Summit Materials Profile

NYSE SUM opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $28.71.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

