River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $334.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.00 and its 200 day moving average is $323.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

