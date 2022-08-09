River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

