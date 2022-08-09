River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in 3M by 80.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 127,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 41.7% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in 3M by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,495,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,585,000 after purchasing an additional 296,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

