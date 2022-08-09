River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

