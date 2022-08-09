RMPL 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $59.00 (RMPL)

RMPL (RMPL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One RMPL coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RMPL has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. RMPL has a market cap of $172,148.35 and $59.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,041.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00038040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00128757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00064173 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io.

Buying and Selling RMPL

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

