Robert W. Baird Cuts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $60.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.
BALL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
Ball Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of BALL stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. 63,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.93. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.