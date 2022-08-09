Robert W. Baird Cuts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $60.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

BALL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Ball Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BALL stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $55.12. 63,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.93. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $55.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

About Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

