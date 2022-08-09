Robert W. Baird Raises Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $11.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 9,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

In related news, insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,527.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $196,268. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,368,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 166,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

